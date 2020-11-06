Judy Boles

EUREKA – Judith “Judy” Leah Boles, 81, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2020.
She was born April 28, 1939, in Streator, the daughter of Harold Tennyson and Mabel Ruthford Simpson Bradle. She married Lee Larry Boles of Fox Lake on Nov. 17, 1965. He survives.
Other survivors include two sons, Jeffrey (Celeste) Boles, Hammond, Ind., and Michael (Cheri) Boles, Eureka; one daughter Virginia “Gigi” Boles, Eureka; seven grandchildren; one sister, Vicki (Richard) Weber, Sunset Beach, N.C. and one brother, Harold Tennyson (Lyla) Bradle Jr., Lampasas, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, David Bradle of Eureka, and two sisters, Suzanne Schneider of Benson and Margaret Bradle, an infant at the age of four months.
Judy was the second of six children. She will be remembered, among many things, as a quick-witted adventurer from a small town who before the age of 25 had lived as a single woman in Chicago and on both coasts. Judy had a pet monkey, but their friendship ended when he “soiled” the drapes. She had a penchant for running into celebrities, sometimes literally, such as Jerry Lewis, who almost knocked her over on a street in downtown Chicago. Judy loved to dance, had a beautiful singing voice and did a mean Tarzan yell that rivalled Carol Burnett’s. She was a devoted wife as well as a fun and loving mother to her three children, a loving friend to many, including lonely widows, and a snack provider to many neighborhood children.
Services will be held Monday at 1:30 p.m. in Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka, with social distancing guidelines being observed. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Peoria Animal Welfare Shelter (PAWS).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.