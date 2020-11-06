Judy Boles

Judy was the second of six children. She will be remembered, among many things, as a quick-witted adventurer from a small town who before the age of 25 had lived as a single woman in Chicago and on both coasts. Judy had a pet monkey, but their friendship ended when he “soiled” the drapes. She had a penchant for running into celebrities, sometimes literally, such as Jerry Lewis, who almost knocked her over on a street in downtown Chicago. Judy loved to dance, had a beautiful singing voice and did a mean Tarzan yell that rivalled Carol Burnett’s. She was a devoted wife as well as a fun and loving mother to her three children, a loving friend to many, including lonely widows, and a snack provider to many neighborhood children.