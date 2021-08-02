Karen Wehking

BENSON – Karen Jean Wehking, 81, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

She was born Jan. 26, 1940, the daughter of Elmer and Evalina Wink Henn. She married Arnold Lee Wehking on Feb. 14, 1959, in Toluca. He survives.

Other survivors include one daughter, Denise (Bob Bohm) Duffy, Toluca; one son, Gary Wehking, Lawrenceburg, Ind.; three grandchildren, Matthew (Nikki) Wehking, Megan (Justin Gardner) Duffy and Ryan (Stephanie) Duffy; one great-grandson, Bryant Lee Wehking; three stepgreat- grandchildren, Kamryn, Jaycee and Zeke and one sister, Marion Mastalio, Toluca.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Evelyn Pomeranke.

Karen worked as a postal clerk in Eureka and Benson, where she later became postmaster before she retired. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Benson. The couple spent the winter months in Arizona, where they enjoyed sightseeing and attending Chicago Cubs’ spring training games in Mesa, which was the highlight of their retirement years. Karen was best known for her sweet personality and her love of family gatherings where she prepared an abundance of delicious recipes.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be held at later date. Inurnment will be in Clayton Township Cemetery in Benson. Calvert – Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Benson Fire and Rescue Department.