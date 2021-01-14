Kaywin Martin

Kaywin loved his upbringing in the rural setting of Roanoke. He enjoyed reminiscing about the Jumbo, as he rode his tricycle down country roads when they lived on the farm, as well as driving his cars, at times too fast, to Peoria on dates. Cars have always had a place in his life, from his first job cleaning them at his father’s automotive dealership to his “collection” of Mustangs, as he owned over 20 of them during his lifetime. While Kaywin was attending Bradley University in Peoria, he married his first wife and kept busy with his studies and on weekends at Ft. Leonard Wood near St. Robert, Mo., as an Army reservist until he graduated from BU with a bachelor’s degree in business. Kaywin took a job in the finance department with Ford Motor Co. He was baptized in the Apostolic Christian Church at age 26 and led the family in prayers and dedicated church attendance. Through 28 years of marriage, Kaywin and Karen raised their children and moved around the country, as his 30-year career with Ford took him to Michigan, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Heading for warmer weather after his retirement in 1993, he moved to South Florida, where he lived the remainder of his life. Kaywin’s primary interests during these years were his love for history, teaching and influencing, as seen in his earnest conversations with children and grandchildren, the underlined articles that he passed on in abundance and his support of Republican events in hopes of leaving a better country for future generations. Kaywin and Patricia supported and attended many events held by President Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., in recent years. Kaywin had a lot of wisdom and his family loved that he shared that with them. It cannot be imagined how much his family will miss his love and his constant helpfulness as well as support during trials and input into their lives.