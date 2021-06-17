Keith Klein

Keith was the plant manager at Wheel-O-Vator in Roanoke for many years and was currently employed by Bella Elevators, Roanoke, in sales. He served as president of the Roanoke Village Board, was a longtime Boy Scout leader, served many years on the ambulance squad and, in his younger years, was involved in the Civil Defense/Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA) with his father and siblings. Keith was a lifelong member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and was involved with the UM Men. He lived his Christian faith through his actions, as he regularly attended church, encouraged his children to attend and offered rides to other children who might otherwise not be able to attend. His family is comforted in knowing that he has now joined his parents and his Savior in heaven and what a truly wonderful reunion that must have been. Keith was the type of guy that would help anyone. He believed that anyone can succeed when offered the right support and modeled the teachings of Jesus by offering forgiveness and second chances to many people who surrounded him. He was a great father, son, brother, neighbor and friend who was a source of advice for many. Keith’s generosity knew few boundaries. He cared for his parents and grandparents in their later years, became an adoptive father to Kordae, became a dad to three other children who grew up in his house and a foster dad to many others. As a father, he never missed a sporting event, practice, school concert or parent-teacher conference.