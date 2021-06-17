Keith Klein

ROANOKE – Keith Raymond Klein, 63, died at 10:16 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born Feb. 7, 1958, in Peoria, the son of Charles and Mary Rechkemmer Klein.
Survivors include four children, Kordae Klein, Matthew Zeiler, Melissa Kessler and Casaundra Kessler; four grandchildren, Denny Brown III, whom he raised, Taran Kindred, Julissa Stanley and GiGi Stanley; two brothers, Kevin (Jaime) Klein, Murrayville and Kent (Connie) Klein, Eureka; one sister, Annette Monge, Metamora and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Keith was the plant manager at Wheel-O-Vator in Roanoke for many years and was currently employed by Bella Elevators, Roanoke, in sales. He served as president of the Roanoke Village Board, was a longtime Boy Scout leader, served many years on the ambulance squad and, in his younger years, was involved in the Civil Defense/Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA) with his father and siblings. Keith was a lifelong member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and was involved with the UM Men. He lived his Christian faith through his actions, as he regularly attended church, encouraged his children to attend and offered rides to other children who might otherwise not be able to attend. His family is comforted in knowing that he has now joined his parents and his Savior in heaven and what a truly wonderful reunion that must have been. Keith was the type of guy that would help anyone. He believed that anyone can succeed when offered the right support and modeled the teachings of Jesus by offering forgiveness and second chances to many people who surrounded him. He was a great father, son, brother, neighbor and friend who was a source of advice for many. Keith’s generosity knew few boundaries. He cared for his parents and grandparents in their later years, became an adoptive father to Kordae, became a dad to three other children who grew up in his house and a foster dad to many others. As a father, he never missed a sporting event, practice, school concert or parent-teacher conference.
A celebration of life will take place Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Bob Herath officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. at the church. Cremation rites will be accorded after the celebration of life. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to a fund that has been established for his son, Kordae Klein, at the Morton Community Bank branch in Roanoke. Cash donations or checks made payable to MCB toward the fund are appreciated.