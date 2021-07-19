Kenneth Collins

Ken grew up in Eureka and later attended Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., on a football scholarship and played in the program’s inaugural season of 1973. While at Liberty, he also sang and traveled the country with the group, I Love America. After college, Ken moved to Nashville, Tenn., and served as a youth pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church. In 1977, he met his future wife. In 1982, he moved to Murfreesboro, Tenn., where he served the Lord on a diligent basis, as he led many young people to Christ as executive director of the Middle Tennessee Youth for Christ (YFC) for over three decades. Ken’s deepest desire in life was to lead people to Christ. He spent his life dedicated to his work and it was a job well done. Ken was an avid sports fan, specifically the Chicago teams, and many of his friends called him Bear. He had the joy of spending 20 years as the voice of the Riverdale High School Warriors’ football team in Murfreesboro. Ken was also avid in fishing. He was loved by many and will be missed beyond measure. One of his favorite verses was Romans 12:1-2. In his honor, take a look! Ken was a servant of God and a lover of people.