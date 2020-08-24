Kenneth Ulrich

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA – Kenneth E. Ulrich, 97, died at 3:36 a.m., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at The Loft Nursing Home in Eureka.

He was born Nov. 9, 1922, northeast of Eureka, in a farm home, the son of Emanuel and Mathilda Schertz Ulrich. He married Ruby Reeb on June 22, 1950, in Hopedale. She died May 20, 2016.

Survivors include two sons, Rollin (Velma) Ulrich, Syracuse, Ind., and Steven (Naomi) Ulrich, Eureka; one daughter, Debra (Rollin) Handrich, Goshen, Ind.; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold (Lila) Ulrich, Eureka and Frank (Cara) Ulrich, Archibold, Ohio, and two sisters, Mildred Reeb, Eureka, and Geneva Meyer, Orville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Keith Ulrich, and two brothers, Wilfred Ulrich and Emanuel Ulrich Jr.

Kenneth was a farmer until 1975. He also co-owned Ulrich Insurance in Eureka for 20 years from 1968 to 1988. Kenneth was a lifelong member of Roanoke Mennonite Church, rural Eureka. He put Christ first in his life.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be held Sunday at 1:30 p.m. in the church cemetery with the Rev. Bryan Miller officiating. For those attending, feel free to bring lawn chairs. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the church's cemetery and can be sent to 1195 County Road 1600 E, Eureka, 61530 or via online to https://roanokemennonite.org/donate.

