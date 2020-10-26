Kevin Collins 

WASHINGTON – Kevin R. Collins, 59, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
He was born Jan. 17, 1961, in Hinsdale, the son of Leonard R. and Jacquita Wagner Collins. He married Vicki Wilson on May 10, 1997, in Eureka. She survives.
Other survivors include his mother of Eureka; one stepson, Robert Kensinger, Washington; one sister, Kathleen Jack, Eureka; one brother, Ken (Betty) Collins, Rockvale, Tenn.; one nephew, Paul Jack, Murfreesboro, Tenn., and one niece, Chelsey Collins, Rockvale.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Kevin was a machinist for more than 25 years, as he worked for TRI C of Eureka and McBride and Schoff. He was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox, Bears, Blackhawks and Bulls. Kevin also enjoyed watching National Association of Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) and loved to fish. He was the founder of the Eureka Oldtimers’ Facebook page. Kevin was a very compassionate and giving man. He would always put others before himself and enjoyed helping others who were in need. Kevin had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of cremains will be held in Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the family through the funeral home.
