Kevin Collins 

Kevin was a machinist for more than 25 years, as he worked for TRI C of Eureka and McBride and Schoff. He was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox, Bears, Blackhawks and Bulls. Kevin also enjoyed watching National Association of Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) and loved to fish. He was the founder of the Eureka Oldtimers’ Facebook page. Kevin was a very compassionate and giving man. He would always put others before himself and enjoyed helping others who were in need. Kevin had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed.