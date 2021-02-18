Larry Fash

Larry held several advanced university degrees and was a transportation, quartermaster and medical corps military veteran. He had served as a supply pastor in both United Methodist and Brethren Churches and was well known for his nursing home and shut-in ministries. Larry worked as an accountant and parts manager in the early days of Roanoke Motor Co. and later served several area firms as a writer and publications specialist, including publications director of the Eureka vacuum cleaner company in the early 1970s. He also was an English, speech ad theater instructor and coach for several years, including four at Bellflower High School. Larry also worked as a manager with Hubbard Camera Shops in Peoria.