Larry Fash

EUREKA - Larry Dean Fash, 85, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at his home in Eureka.
He was born Oct. 4, 1935, in Peoria, the son of Lawrence and Lucille Kramer Fash.
Survivors include three cousins, Allen Farmer, Tucson, Ariz., Carol Kramer Crocker, Andalusia and Guy Porth, Reedsburg, Wis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved stepfather, Robert B. Monge.
Larry held several advanced university degrees and was a transportation, quartermaster and medical corps military veteran. He had served as a supply pastor in both United Methodist and Brethren Churches and was well known for his nursing home and shut-in ministries. Larry worked as an accountant and parts manager in the early days of Roanoke Motor Co. and later served several area firms as a writer and publications specialist, including publications director of the Eureka vacuum cleaner company in the early 1970s. He also was an English, speech ad theater instructor and coach for several years, including four at Bellflower High School. Larry also worked as a manager with Hubbard Camera Shops in Peoria.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no service or visitation. Burial of ashes along with his dog, Princess, will be later at a later date in the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery, three miles east of Roanoke. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Fisher House Illinois, 5000 S. Fifth Ave., Hines, 60141 or www.hines.va.gov.