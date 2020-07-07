ROANOKE – Grace Lavonne Furr, 93, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Mountain Vista Health Center in Wheat Ridge, Colo.
She was born May 2, 1927, in rural Shelby County, the daughter of Clester O. "Shorty" and Lura E. Prosser Largent. She married Russell A. Furr on May 26, 1950, in Shelbyville. He died May 6, 2012.
Survivors include one daughter, Sandra (Reyd) Dotson, Golden, Colo.; four grandchildren, Jaime (David) Neill, Kappa, Bryan Furr, Wheeling, Eric Furr, Bloomington and Annika Dotson, Aurora, Colo.; one great-grandson, Brady Neill, Kappa and one sister, Rosemary Anderson, Carlinville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Allen Furr, and one brother, Ralph Largent.
Lavonne graduated from Westervelt High School and Eastern Illinois State College, Charleston. When the couple moved to Roanoke, she was employed as the home economics teacher at the high school and also served as a substitute teacher for the district. Lavonne was a member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church, where she was involved with the UM Women, and also served as a Girl Scout leader for a number of years. Following the death of her husband in 2012, Lavonne moved to Golden to live with her daughter and family. She enjoyed living in Colorado, which had been a favorite vacation spot for the family over the years. In retirement, Lavonne enjoyed traveling, camping with her husband and spending time with family and friends.
Internment will take place at a later date in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville.
Memorials may be made to the church or to The Wild Animal Sanctuary, 2999 Co Rd 53, Keenesburg, Colo., 80643.
