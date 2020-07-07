Lavonne Furr

Lavonne graduated from Westervelt High School and Eastern Illinois State College, Charleston. When the couple moved to Roanoke, she was employed as the home economics teacher at the high school and also served as a substitute teacher for the district. Lavonne was a member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church, where she was involved with the UM Women, and also served as a Girl Scout leader for a number of years. Following the death of her husband in 2012, Lavonne moved to Golden to live with her daughter and family. She enjoyed living in Colorado, which had been a favorite vacation spot for the family over the years. In retirement, Lavonne enjoyed traveling, camping with her husband and spending time with family and friends.