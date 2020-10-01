Lawrence McElyea

EUREKA – Lawrence “Butch” McElyea, 82, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home in Eureka surrounded by family.

He was born July 1, 1938, in Peoria, the son of Eugene and Helen McElyea.

Survivors include one son, Scott McElyea, Eureka; two granddaughters, Ashley Gerber, Houston, Texas, and Kaitlyn McElyea, Eureka; one brother, Nolan (Cindy) McElyea, Morton and four sisters, Judith Glass, East Peoria, Beatrice (Jay) Hopkins, Bristow, Okla., and Bonnie McElyea and Kim Jackson, both of Keokuk, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Lawrence served a year of duty with the Army in Germany. Following his service, he worked for Hiram Walker in Peoria, Coca-Cola and Pekin Machine Auto Parts, Pekin. Lawrence was a caring man, as well as a loving father, son and brother. It seemed like only a moment he stayed, but what an imprint his footprints have left on his family’s hearts.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.