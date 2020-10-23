Leland Zimmerman

EUREKA – Leland "Lee" Gene Zimmerman, 86, died peacefully with family at his side on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka due to declining health.
He was born Dec. 18, 1933, in Eureka, the son of Lawrence and Lena Leman Zimmerman. He married Laurene Schambach on June 14, 1959, in Elgin. She died Dec. 30, 1999. He later married Barbara Ringger on March 10, 2002, in Eureka. She survives.
Other survivors include three sons, Mark (Cheryl) Zimmerman, Congerville and Michael (Gretchen) Zimmerman and Matthew (Sara) Zimmerman, both of Eureka; two daughters, Denise (Kevin) Kilgus, Strawn and Brenda (Jay) Hartman, Congerville; 25 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Twila Zimmerman (infancy) and Caroll Zobrist, two grandsons, Gabriel Leman and Samson Zimmerman, and one son-in-law, Fred Leman.
Leland served in the military during the Korean conflict. Following the retirement of their parents, Clara and Lawrence, Leland along with his sister, Caroll, owned/operated the C & L Superette. After closing the family grocery business in 1977, Leland continued in the profession at the Ben Schwartz Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) and the Eureka IGA until 1998. He also started and ran "The Ice House", as he made and distributed ice to local businesses. Leland also started and operated Lee's Metals in Eureka, which provided the community a place to bring in various metals and other recyclable goods. His love of people and serving others led him toward retirement occupation of working for Morton Community Bank. By providing courier services, he was able to share his smile and bring a smile to everyone's face as he interacted with them during his day. Leland raised his children to know the truth of God's Word for which they are most thankful. "Gramps” was known and loved by his grandchildren as an engaging story teller. He was a member of the Eureka AC Church in Eureka, where he was baptized on Jan. 18, 1953, and also served for many years as a Sunday school teacher, song leader and trustee.
Services were Wednesday at the church. Ministers of the church officiated. Visitation was Tuesday at the Goodfield AC Church Fellowship Hall, Goodfield. Burial was in the Roanoke AC Church Cemetery, rural Roanoke. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, was in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Eureka or to Unity Point Hospice in Peoria.
