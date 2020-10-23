Leland Zimmerman

Leland served in the military during the Korean conflict. Following the retirement of their parents, Clara and Lawrence, Leland along with his sister, Caroll, owned/operated the C & L Superette. After closing the family grocery business in 1977, Leland continued in the profession at the Ben Schwartz Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) and the Eureka IGA until 1998. He also started and ran "The Ice House", as he made and distributed ice to local businesses. Leland also started and operated Lee's Metals in Eureka, which provided the community a place to bring in various metals and other recyclable goods. His love of people and serving others led him toward retirement occupation of working for Morton Community Bank. By providing courier services, he was able to share his smile and bring a smile to everyone's face as he interacted with them during his day. Leland raised his children to know the truth of God's Word for which they are most thankful. "Gramps” was known and loved by his grandchildren as an engaging story teller. He was a member of the Eureka AC Church in Eureka, where he was baptized on Jan. 18, 1953, and also served for many years as a Sunday school teacher, song leader and trustee.