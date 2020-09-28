Leo Traister

Leo came to Eureka College as a student in 1939 and participated in a variety of sports, as he earned four letters in baseball, three in football and two in track. He left in 1941 to join the military. Leo returned in 1946 and received a bachelor’s degree in 1948. In August of 1948, he was hired at Viola Community High School, Viola, where he taught and coached football, basketball and track. When Viola and nearby New Windsor consolidated to form the Winola, he remained at the high school in Viola. In 1952, he was appointed principal of Winola High School and continued to coach as well. During his time in Viola, he studied during the summers at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, where he eventually received a master’s degree in secondary education. Leo returned to EC in 1956 where he coached football, basketball, track and golf. Over his many years there, he served as athletic director, assistant admissions director and also facilitated the addition of many sports, which included a full program for women’s athletics and soccer program. Leo retired as A.D and coach in 1984 with a full professorship and continued to serve in the football program as defensive line coach. He was awarded the title of Professor Emeritus. The soccer field was re-named in his honor in October 2008. Leo received the Eureka College Alumni Merit Award and was inducted into the EC Athletic Hall of Fame and the Rock Falls High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He received an honorary doctorate on Feb. 8, 2013. Leo was a member of the Eureka Christian Church, where he served as a deacon and elder, Eureka Rotary Club, where he was a Paul Harris Fellow, a chair member of the Eureka Sportsman’s Club, Eureka American Legion Post No. 466 and Lambda Chi Alpha. He remained in the Eureka community and was an avid Red Devils’ fan and supporter of the college.