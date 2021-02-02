Leon Stevenson

EUREKA- Leon K. Stevenson, 80, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Eureka.
He was born March 18, 1940, in Cuba, the son of Clyde and Velma Stevenson.
Survivors include his wife, Lou Wanda Stevenson; two daughters, Maralee (Rich) Malingowski and Teresa (Troy) Cottrell; three sons, Donnie Stevenson, Ryan (Mike) Murphy and Tony (Michelle) Parsons; 12 grandchildren, Jenna Malingowski, Aaron Malingowski, Nathan Malingowski, Benjamin Cottrell, Abigail Cottrell, Aiden Murphy, Trudeau Murphy, Brooklyn Murphy, Kayden Murphy, Kylie Parsons, Macie Parsons and Charlie Parsons; four sisters, Lavon (Lee) Amsler, Launa (J. Dean) Pierce, Alta Gering and Marjorie (Brant) Smith and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Clyde Linn Stevenson, and one granddaughter, Hope Elizabeth Malingowski.
Leon attended Illinois State University, Normal, before he joined the Army and served during the Vietnam conflict. After his service, he completed a bachelor’s degree from ISU and worked in the floor covering industry for many years. Leon was talented in the crafts and he also enjoyed restoring furniture, woodworking and home improvement projects. He had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and a genuine interest in people. Leon never knew a stranger and could light up a room with his laugh and smile. He spent his life showing Jesus' love through kindness and humble acts of service. Leon cherished time with loved ones, especially his children and grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Services will be held Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Grace Church of the Nazarene, Eureka. Visitation will take place Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Feb. 9 from 10 to 11 a.m., both at the church. Burial will follow the service in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka, where military rites will be conducted. Due to COVID-19 protocols, social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks are requested.
Memorials may be made to the church or to the Tazewell Animal Protective Society (TAPS), 100 TAPS Lane, Pekin, 61554.