Leon Stevenson

Leon attended Illinois State University, Normal, before he joined the Army and served during the Vietnam conflict. After his service, he completed a bachelor’s degree from ISU and worked in the floor covering industry for many years. Leon was talented in the crafts and he also enjoyed restoring furniture, woodworking and home improvement projects. He had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and a genuine interest in people. Leon never knew a stranger and could light up a room with his laugh and smile. He spent his life showing Jesus' love through kindness and humble acts of service. Leon cherished time with loved ones, especially his children and grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.