Leona Onnen

BENSON – Leona L. Onnen, 98, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born Aug. 4, 1922, in Secor, the daughter of Fred and Mary Itzen Dirks. She married Lester F. Onnen on Dec. 5, 1951, in Benson. He died June 24, 2001.

Survivors include one son, Fred (Amy) Onnen, Benson; two grandchildren, Sara DeGraff, Gibson City and Jenny Masters, Roanoke; three great-grandchildren, Elijah Masters and Amy Gayle Masters, both of Roanoke, and Charlotte DeGraff and one nephew, Ray (Barb) Dirks, El Paso.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Louis Dirks.

Leona was a homemaker and also assisted on the family farm. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, rural Benson, where she was active in the Ladies’ Aid.

A private family service will be held Wednesday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the church, AC Home of Roanoke or to any charity.