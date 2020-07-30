Leroy Audi

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SECOR – Leroy P. Audi, 80, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

He was born Feb. 3, 1940, in Roanoke, the son of James and Bernice Stortz Audi.

Survivors include one son, Jeff (Beverly Brooks) Audi, Secor; two grandchildren, Kyle (Sarah) Audi, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Emily (Trey Wilson) Audi, Roanoke; three sisters, Frances (Bill) Hoerr and Margaret Leroy, both of Sunnyland, and Linda Wells, Washington; two brothers, Roland Audi, Largo, Fla., and Harold Audi, Roanoke and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Robert Audi (infancy) and James H. Audi, one nephew, Matt Wells, and cousin, Gary Audi.

Leroy served in the Army during the Korean conflict. He worked for Caterpillar for 33 years before he retired in 1996. Leroy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke and the Secor Sportsman’s Club for over 40 years. He enjoyed many activities including hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing, snowmobiling and mushroom hunting. Most of all, he loved to spend time visiting with family and friends and was always there to help people and lend a helping hand.