Lila McCulley

MINONK – Lila J. McCulley, 70, died at 11:51 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in the emergency room of OSF St. James/John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.
She was born June 9, 1950, in Salem, the daughter of James R. and Nelda Gray Jones. She married Russell McCulley. He survives.
Other survivors include two daughters, Lana (Kevin) Stimpert, Minonk and Stacy (Shane Bartik) McCulley, Champaign; one stepdaughter, Erica Stimpert; two grandchildren, Matthew McCulley and Garrick McCulley and two brothers, Jim Jones, Kinmundy and Don (Hiromi) Jones, West Fayetteville, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Nina (Mike) Berry, Springfield.
Lila was valedictorian of the senior class at Kinmundy Alma High School. She received bachelor and master degrees, both in education, from Illinois State University, Normal. Lila taught in both the Minonk-Dana-Rutland and Fieldcrest School Districts for over 28 years. She was a member of the Minonk United Methodist Church, where she served as president of the Women’s group, lay representative at the annual conference for several years and was the communication chair with the Vermilion River District with the UM Women. Lila was also a member of the Home Extension and a sister with Delta Kappa Gamma, Alpha Beta Chapter. She enjoyed serving others, as she assisted at the Minonk Food Pantry, where she was held the post of secretary.
A private family service will be held at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk. A graveside service will take place Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Kinmundy.
Memorials may be made to the church or to the Minonk Food Pantry.
