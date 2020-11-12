Lila McCulley

Lila was valedictorian of the senior class at Kinmundy Alma High School. She received bachelor and master degrees, both in education, from Illinois State University, Normal. Lila taught in both the Minonk-Dana-Rutland and Fieldcrest School Districts for over 28 years. She was a member of the Minonk United Methodist Church, where she served as president of the Women’s group, lay representative at the annual conference for several years and was the communication chair with the Vermilion River District with the UM Women. Lila was also a member of the Home Extension and a sister with Delta Kappa Gamma, Alpha Beta Chapter. She enjoyed serving others, as she assisted at the Minonk Food Pantry, where she was held the post of secretary.