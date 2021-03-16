EUREKA – Lillian Schierer, 103, died at 4:28 p.m., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at her home in Eureka.

She was born Nov. 18, 1917, in Lowpoint, the daughter of Herman and Meta Renken Hofstatter. She married Robert Schierer on Jan. 10, 1939, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora. He died Aug. 8, 2009.

Survivors include four daughters, Marilyn Kern, Eureka, Barbara (Chuck) Riker, Herscher, Gerri (Steve) Schrock, Congerville and Bonnie (David) Owens, Bloomington; 20 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren with a 14th due in June and one son-in-law, Ron Hastings, Washington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Phyllis Hastings, one son, Ronald Dean Schierer, and five siblings.

Lillian was a housewife for many years. She won Mother of the Year Award in 1993. In her younger years, she was a member of a square dance team. Lillian was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Eureka. She enjoyed traveling, her doll collection and most of all loved spending time with her family.