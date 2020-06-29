Linda Miller

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA – Linda Lou Miller, 70, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home in Eureka.

She was born Feb. 2, 1950, in Panola, the daughter of Fred Knoll and Vera Meints. She married Elmer Morris Weir on Dec, 23, 1967. He preceded her in death. She later married George Miller on Aug. 14, 1984. He survives.

Survivors include three daughters, Cheryl (David) Vandegraft, El Paso, Sheila Dorsey, Bartonville and Rhonda (Scott Minton) Garcia, Eureka; one son, Curtis (Mary) Weir, Carrizo Springs, Texas; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; three brothers, James (Marcia) Meints, Lexington, Johnny Knoll and Fredrick Knoll, Peoria; three sisters, Betty Jane Conover and Bonnie (Bob) Mortimer and Mary Miller, both of Keokuk, Iowa; one daughter-in-law, Jenny Weir, Eureka, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, one brother and one sister.

Linda was a cook for Maple Lawn in Eureka for 16 years. She loved to bowl, play bingo and cook. Those that knew Linda will remember her as a loving, caring, giving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at 201 W. Sunny Lane, Eureka.

