Linda Roberts

EUREKA – Linda Lea Roberts, 70, died at 3:31 p.m., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born March 22, 1950, in Peoria, the daughter of Leonard and Dorothy Hill Hippe. She married Bruce Roberts on Aug. 12, 1972, at Calvary Baptist Church in Normal. He survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Jayme (Robin) Roberts, Dahinda and Justin (Natalie) Roberts, Germantown Hills; five grandchildren, Sarah Roberts, Luke Roberts, Gavin Roberts, Matthew Roberts and Summer Roberts; two brothers, Dr. Ron (Barbara) Allen, Canton, Ga., and the Rev. George (Diane) Hippe, Spokane, Wash.; one sister, Gayle (Doug) Van Scoy, Greenville, S.C.; one sister-in-law, Luz Puzon, El Mirage, Ariz., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who she keep in contact with and loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Kenny Allen.

Linda was the school “lunch lady” and was not embarrassed to say so. She loved interacting with the middle school students every day and enjoyed watching them grow up. Linda was a founding member of Eureka Bible Church and Liberty Bible Church, both of Eureka.