Lois Klotzle

Lois grew up a New England country farm girl. From an early age, she loved to sing with her sisters and throughout life she found joy using her rich alto voice to harmonize in singing hymns. Lois gracefully transitioned into life in southern California, where she met her husband. Their devotion to each other was a beautiful example of sweet and tender affection. She stood faithfully beside him, as Lois always supported his many ministries and involvements. Together, they served with the Rural Gospel and Medical Missions of India and traveled to India many times. Lois lived a life rich in faith in Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Altadena AC Church. Lois was a shining example of a life given to service to God and to others. She displayed hospitality with generosity as the door was always open at the couple’s home, as well as to countless friends and acquaintances were blessed through a warm and sincere welcome.