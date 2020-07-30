Lois Klotzle

ROANOKE – Lois Marie Klotzle, 89, died peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
She was born Nov. 6, 1930, in Ellington, Conn., the daughter of Alfred and Emma Bossart Hoffman. She married John G. Klotzle on March 15, 1953, in Ellington. He died June 2, 2010.
Survivors include three sons, Thomas (Jody) Klotzle, Pasadena, Calif., Joseph (Sue) Klotzle, Hermosa Beach, Calif., and David (Janelle) Klotzle, Simi Valley, Calif.; three daughters, Kathy (Frank) Sauder, Roanoke, Heidi (Tom) Luginbuhl, Altadena, Calif., and Mary Beth (Greg) Lehman, Remington, Ind.; 24 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Aline Ballasy and Janet Goric, and three brothers, Walter Hoffman, Edwin Hoffman and Robert Hoffman.
Lois grew up a New England country farm girl. From an early age, she loved to sing with her sisters and throughout life she found joy using her rich alto voice to harmonize in singing hymns. Lois gracefully transitioned into life in southern California, where she met her husband. Their devotion to each other was a beautiful example of sweet and tender affection. She stood faithfully beside him, as Lois always supported his many ministries and involvements. Together, they served with the Rural Gospel and Medical Missions of India and traveled to India many times. Lois lived a life rich in faith in Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Altadena AC Church. Lois was a shining example of a life given to service to God and to others. She displayed hospitality with generosity as the door was always open at the couple’s home, as well as to countless friends and acquaintances were blessed through a warm and sincere welcome.
A live stream service will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m. Central time via Zoom. A private burial will follow the service in Mountain View Cemetery, Altadena. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Roanoke, 1102 W. Randolph St., Roanoke, 61561, or to Rural Gospel and Medical Missions of India, 606 N. 13th Circle Drive, Sabetha, Kan., 66534.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.