Lois McClure

DANVERS – Lois Elaine McClure, 89, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Carle BroMenn in Normal.

She was born Feb. 20, 1932, the daughter of Ervin and Irene Kaufman. She married Emery McClure on Nov. 2, 1950. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include four children, Lynn (Carolyn) McClure, Bruce (Kathy) McClure, Jamell Householter and Ervin (Teresa) McClure; 11 grandchildren, Alicia Alberton, Amber Finchum, Nathan Householter, Colleen Denham, Tonya Harmison, Josh McClure, Jeremy McClure, Darin Householter, Carissa Jaminet, Jason McClure, and Nicole Klawitter; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Imogene Miller and Phyllis (Randy) Hudson and one sister-in-law, Phyllis McClure.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Colleen Elaine McClure, three brothers, Delmar Kaufman, Ernie Kaufman and Guy Kaufman, one son-in-law, Eldo Householter, and three great-grandsons.

Lois was employed by the Beich Candy Co. in Bloomington for 36 years, many of those as a line supervisor. Following retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family, best friend Helen Anderson, woodworking, crafting, canning vegetables and doing yard work. Lois enjoyed adventures with each of her grandchildren and adored her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.