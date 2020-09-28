Loren Logsdon

Loren began his 66-year relationship with Eureka College as a student in 1954. In his first stint there, he was active in theatre, as he participated in nearly every play and also worked on campus to help pay for his education. He graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in English in 1958 and his sister, Alma Parke, followed, as she graduated from EC in 1959. Loren obtained a master’s degree in English from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, in 1960. He returned to Eureka College to teach until 1965 when he headed to Western Illinois University in Macomb, where he spent two years there before he became a graduate assistant in the research institute and later earned his doctorate in American literature from Ohio University, Athens. He taught at EC for five years then went back to WIU, where he taught from 1969 to 1991, before he returned to Eureka College to teach from 1991 until he retired in 2017. Over a span of 25 years, Loren taught many courses at EC, which ranged from first-year composition to senior seminar. He was the editor and creator of the Eureka Literary Magazine and later, Impressions. In 1994, Loren was honored with the Helen Cleaver Distinguished Teaching Award for his excellence in the classroom and in 2004, received the Alumni Award of Merit. He was known for attending as many sporting events, lectures and performances as he possibly could and he was a proud donor of the college. Loren was also a member of the Ronald Reagan Society and a former member of the alumni board. In 2010, the couple established the Loren and Mary Logsdon Endowed Scholarship for students who demonstrate financial need. After several years teaching part-time as a professor emeritus, Loren officially retired, but he remained an active member of the Eureka College community until the end of his storied, influential life. He was a member of the Eureka Christian Church, Eureka. Loren was well known and respected for his kindness, generosity, sense of humor, mentoring and love for his family. He shared his love of literature and books at WIU and EC with students, other teachers and friends. Loren enjoyed fishing, playing baseball, slowpitch softball, watching baseball and walking. He loved to write short stories, collecting friends and mentoring. Loren loved Eureka College and everything it had to offer to him. He also loved his wife, his family and life itself. An unbelievably prolific writer, he researched, wrote and published several books, including two oral histories of EC, Stories from ‘Neath the Elms: Eureka College 1940-1970 and Stories from ‘Neath the Elms: Eureka College 1970-2014. His work can be found at the campus bookstore and online at www.heliotropeu.blogspot.com, where he posted nearly 450 stories since 2017, including 69 this year. There, he chronicled the fictional adventures of his creations, Weeder’s Clump, Illinois, and Heliotrope University. In addition to being a Red Devils’ fan, Loren was an all-around sports fan, a passionate Chicago Cubs’ supporter and avid in fishing who delighted in reeling in giant carp off the bank. His smile, kindness, enthusiasm for life, love of sports and passion for teaching will be greatly missed, but will live on in his family and the thousands of students he taught. Loren lived his life by the philosophy shared by author Ray Bradbury, “Do what you love and love what you do.” He demonstrated that love in his teaching, his mentoring and in how he treated his family, friends, students and acquaintances. Loren’s family was the center of his universe and he was the center of theirs. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, coach and teacher.