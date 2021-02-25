 Skip to main content
Loren Oesch

EUREKA – Loren E Oesch, 67, died at 3:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at The Loft in Eureka.

He was born Aug. 13, 1953, in Bloomington, the son of Lawrence and Dorothy Roudenbush Oesch.  

Survivors include two sons, Dustin (Cathee) Sheurman, Clinton and Lawrence Oesch, West Peoria; three daughters, Cassandra (J.) Donleavy, Bloomington, Lora (Jeff) Roberts, Beach Park and Pamela (fiancé Steve Herndon) Oesch, Pekin; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and three brothers,      Steven Oesch, Carlock, Keven Oesch, Indianapolis, Ind., and Darren Oesch, Champaign.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in Imhoff Cemetery, Congerville, with Steve Evans officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to any charity.

