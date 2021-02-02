ROANOKE – Lorena Wolfe, 91, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
She was born Dec. 12, 1929, in Canton, the daughter of Leonard L. and M. Ethel Bjorklund Miller. She married Robert F. Wolfe on March 11, 1955, in Dallas City. He survives.
Other survivors include three daughters, Mary (Eddie) Rahm, Ringgold, Ga., Joanne (Barry) Woodworth, Chatham and Linda (Craig) Seggerman, Minonk; seven grandchildren, Lindsey (Sam) Gutierrez, Chattanooga, Tenn., Tyler (Trύc) Rahm, Ringgold, Wade (Martin) Seggerman, Prairieville, La., Adam (Kelsey) Seggerman, Atlanta, Collin (Taylor) Seggerman, Minonk and Rachel Woodworth and Jason Woodworth, both of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gladys Fentem and Hazel Hopkins and one sister-in-law, Wilma Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Lorena graduated from Cuba High School and Western Illinois University, Macomb. She moved to Roanoke in 1952, where she taught high school English and art for three years. Lorena later worked as a bookkeeper for the Woodford County Highway Department in Roanoke before she retired. She was a member of the Roanoke United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and was involved with the UM Women, where she held various leadership positions.
Services will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke. Visitation will take place Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., both at the funeral home. Social distancing practices and guidelines will be followed for both the visitation and service. Due to COVID-19, the service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
Memorials may be made to the church's UM Women or to OSF Hospice.