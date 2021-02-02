ROANOKE – Lorena Wolfe, 91, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

She was born Dec. 12, 1929, in Canton, the daughter of Leonard L. and M. Ethel Bjorklund Miller. She married Robert F. Wolfe on March 11, 1955, in Dallas City. He survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Mary (Eddie) Rahm, Ringgold, Ga., Joanne (Barry) Woodworth, Chatham and Linda (Craig) Seggerman, Minonk; seven grandchildren, Lindsey (Sam) Gutierrez, Chattanooga, Tenn., Tyler (Trύc) Rahm, Ringgold, Wade (Martin) Seggerman, Prairieville, La., Adam (Kelsey) Seggerman, Atlanta, Collin (Taylor) Seggerman, Minonk and Rachel Woodworth and Jason Woodworth, both of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gladys Fentem and Hazel Hopkins and one sister-in-law, Wilma Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.