Lorene Dingledine

EUREKA – Lorene I. Dingledine, 98, died at 6:46 a.m., Tuesday, Jan, 21, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Care Facility Prescott, Ariz.

She was born Feb. 14, 1921, in Washburn, the daughter of Dewey and Ida Bachman Stringer. She married Howard Dingledine on July 25, 1941, in Palmyra, Mo. He died Oct. 31, 2002.

Survivors include one daughter, Mary (Joseph) Van Pelt; two grandchildren, Traci (Tom) Doenitz, Marietta, Ga., and Robbi (Tracy) Perry, Heflin, Ala.; four great-grandchildren, James Perry, John Perry, Caroline Doenitz and Catherine Doenitz and one brother, Ivis (Barbara) Stringer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Nancy Burch, two sisters, Iris Page and Jewel Springer, and one great-grandson, Truman Perry.

Lorene shared the farming responsibilities with her husband and worked side by side with him. She was a member of the Roanoke Mennonite Church, rural Eureka, and volunteered at the Et Cetera Shop, Eureka. Lorene was a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She will be dearly missed.

A private service will be held in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka sometime this spring.

