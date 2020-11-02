Loretta Bowald

EUREKA – Loretta G. Bowald, 86, died at 5:38 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

She was born Oct. 1, 1934, in Lowpoint, the daughter of Leslie and Hazel Hahn Whitmer. She married William V. Bowald on July 6, 1952, in Eureka. He died May 28, 1996.

Survivors include three daughters, Teresa Bowald, Jacksonville, Fla., Brenda (Gary) Welker, Aurora, Colo., and Denise (Murray) Steininger, Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; one son, Brian (Kathy) Bowald, Eureka; 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Bill Wesley Bowald, two brothers and three sisters.

Loretta and her husband owned the Eureka Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) and then Eureka Ace Hardware for many years. She was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in East Peoria.

Visitation will take place Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Eureka Bible Church, rural Eureka, where social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks will be required. All other services will be for immediate family only. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Keys of Healing at Heartland Bank, 108 N. Main St., Eureka, 61530.