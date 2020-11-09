Luann Knapp

Luann supported her husband on their grain and livestock farm near Ewing, Mo., from 1975 to 2012 before they moved back to Eureka to enjoy retirement. She was a member of the Goodfield and Taylor AC Church. Luann was a homemaker who loved to sew and quilt. She was active in the AC World Relief sewing. Luann was also involved as a 4-H leader and helped kids learn to crochet. Most of all, Luann enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.