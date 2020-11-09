EUREKA – Esther Luann Knapp, 87, died at 5 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
She was born Oct. 2, 1933, in Eureka, the daughter of John and Esther Abersol Bittner. She married Michael Knapp Jr. on Aug. 15, 1954, in Roanoke. He died June 2, 2018.
Survivors include four children, Jon (Pat) Knapp, Eureka, Susan (Curt) Gramm and Jamie (Casey) Knobloch, both of Gridley, and Trudie (Elwood) Yackley, Taylor, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Ryan (Liz) Knapp, Brandon (Amy) Knapp, Blake Knapp, Sara Knapp, Nicole (Todd) Witzig, Lindsey (Joseph) Knochel, Reed (Bethany) Yackley Wade Knobloch and Mara Knobloch; 18 great-grandchildren and three sisters, Joy Bauer, Princeville, Judie Bittner, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Peg (Don) Heinold, Eureka.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother, Dorothy Schumacher Bittner.
Luann supported her husband on their grain and livestock farm near Ewing, Mo., from 1975 to 2012 before they moved back to Eureka to enjoy retirement. She was a member of the Goodfield and Taylor AC Church. Luann was a homemaker who loved to sew and quilt. She was active in the AC World Relief sewing. Luann was also involved as a 4-H leader and helped kids learn to crochet. Most of all, Luann enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Goodfield AC Church, where social distancing guidelines will be observed. A private family service will take place in the Goodfield-Congerville AC Church Cemetery, rural Goodfield, where ministers of the church will officiate. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Eureka.
