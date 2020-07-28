× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE – Lucille Broers, 92, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Carle Eureka Hospital in Eureka.

She was born Jan. 16, 1928, in Washington, the daughter of August and Rickie Oertle Rider. She married Richard G. “Coach” Broers on Dec. 27, 1948, in Washington. He died May 26, 2020.

Survivors include one son, Stan (Joni Riggs) Broers, Houston, Texas; two daughters, Marty (Mitch) Koch and Marilyn Koch, both of Roanoke; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and three sisters.

Lucille worked as a waitress at Mona’s Restaurant in Toluca, as well as Amigoni’s Supper Club and Bechtel’s Restaurant, both of Roanoke. Her greatest treasure in life was her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lucille enjoyed sewing, attending her families’ sporting events and just simply liked to sit with her husband and watch baseball and basketball on television.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Roanoke Ambulance.

To plant a tree in memory of Lucille Broers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.