Lyle Martin

ROANOKE – Lyle Gene Martin, 91, died at 5:55 a.m., Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.

He was born Nov. 21, 1929, in Roanoke, the son of Benjamin H. and Magdalena B. Funk Martin. He married Mary Lou Aeschleman on Jan. 14, 1951, in Peoria. She survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Randall C. (Jan) Martin, St. Cloud, Fla, and Lendall L. (Karen) Martin, Normal; one daughter, Kris L. (Brian) Moore, Springfield; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and one sister, Betty Yergler, Morton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one infant daughter, one infant son and three sisters.

Lyle served in the Army Air Corps. After his service, he worked as an account manager for DSI. He was a member of the Roanoke AC Church, rural Roanoke.

Services will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the church with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation will take place Sunday from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Roanoke or to Heart House in Eureka.