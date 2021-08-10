ROANOKE – Maribeth Simpson, 71, died at 1:37 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at her home in Roanoke.

She was born Nov. 17, 1949, in Peoria, the daughter of Drell and Gertrude Toniny Cox. She married Oliver Simpson Jr. in 1971 in Peoria. He died in May of 2005.

Survivors include two sons, Timothy (Robin) Simpson, Germantown Hills and Kenny (Loretta) Simpson of the state of Arkansas; two daughters, Karen (Darwin) Kell, Carlisle, Ark., and Sheri (Bob) Thurman of the state of California; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one sister, Mardell (Ed) Reising, Haslet, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Shane Simpson, three grandchildren, Marty Pitts, Camden Simpson and Sarah Bowen, and one stepson, Ronnie Simpson.

Maribeth graduated from Peoria Woodruff High School in 1967. She worked at Bell Telephone for seven years, was self-employed as a private caregiver for many years and also was a Mary Kay consultant. Maribeth was a two-time cancer survivor (2005 and 2020) and had a very strong faith in God. She enjoyed going to the Par-A-Dice Riverboat Casino, East Peoria, and bowled for many years with her husband in a league in East Peoria. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends.

Services will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke. Visitation will take place Friday morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Clayton Township Cemetery in Benson.

Memorials may be made to the family.