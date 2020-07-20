Marie Hohulin

ROANOKE – Marie E. Hohulin, 92, died at 7:40 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
She was born Nov. 10, 1927, in Loda, the daughter of Ernest E. and Mary Yergler Bauer. She married Robert K. Hohulin on Nov. 7, 1948, in Cissna Park. He died Oct. 26, 2005.
Survivors include one daughter, Eileen (Duane) Blunier, Eureka; three sons, Tim (Cathy) Hohulin, Bloomington, Eldon (Sue) Hohulin, Washington and Mike (Faye) Hohulin, Coral Springs, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Dorothy Walder and Carol (John) Waldbeser, both of Cissna Park; two brothers, Bob (Sonnie) Bauer, Cissna Park and Larry Bauer, Fairbury; one daughter-in-law, Connie Hohulin, Cumming, Ga., and one sister-in-law, Linda Bauer of the state of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Keith Hohulin, three brothers and four sisters.
Marie graduated from Cissna Park High School as valedictorian of her class. She was a member of the Roanoke AC Church, rural Roanoke, where she active in the World Relief and Helping Hands quilting group. Marie also sang for many years with the Prairie Choristers group at church. She also was willing to give of her own time for others and volunteered many hours at the AC Home of Roanoke. Marie treasured her family and the special times they spent together. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed taking her family fishing.
Services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the church with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation will take place Tuesday morning from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. The service will be available via streamlive on the church’s website (www.roanokechurch.org). Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Roanoke or to Gateway Woods.
