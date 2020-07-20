Marie Hohulin

Survivors include one daughter, Eileen (Duane) Blunier, Eureka; three sons, Tim (Cathy) Hohulin, Bloomington, Eldon (Sue) Hohulin, Washington and Mike (Faye) Hohulin, Coral Springs, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Dorothy Walder and Carol (John) Waldbeser, both of Cissna Park; two brothers, Bob (Sonnie) Bauer, Cissna Park and Larry Bauer, Fairbury; one daughter-in-law, Connie Hohulin, Cumming, Ga., and one sister-in-law, Linda Bauer of the state of Texas.

Marie graduated from Cissna Park High School as valedictorian of her class. She was a member of the Roanoke AC Church, rural Roanoke, where she active in the World Relief and Helping Hands quilting group. Marie also sang for many years with the Prairie Choristers group at church. She also was willing to give of her own time for others and volunteered many hours at the AC Home of Roanoke. Marie treasured her family and the special times they spent together. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed taking her family fishing.