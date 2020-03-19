Marjorie Blunier

Marjorie graduated from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. She worked in the surgical department at St. James Hospital (OSF St. James/John W. Albrecht Medical Center) in Pontiac. Marjorie was also a substitute teacher. She was a member of the Roanoke AC Church, rural Roanoke, Livingston and Woodford County Home Extension and the Hands All Around Quilt Guild of Central Illinois, where she would exhibit her work, which resulted in numerous awards. She was a beloved mother who taught her children to care for others less fortunate, that any job worth doing is worth doing right, to work hard and to be content with what God has given. Marjorie expressed herself and her love for others through her intricate handwork including sewing, quilting, knitting and bobbin lace. Many have been recipients of these “labors of love” and her family is thankful to have these things by which to remember their mother. She and her husband were members of the Hi-Lo Friends camping group.