Marjorie Blunier

ROANOKE – Marjorie A. Blunier, 77, died at 4:55 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
She was born April 14, 1942, in Morrisonville, the daughter of William Everett and Doris McKenzie Himstedt. She married Wayne H. Blunier on June 24, 1962, in Morrisonville. He survives.
Other survivors include two sons, Mark (Cathy) Blunier, Washburn and Greg (Julie Ann) Blunier, Pekin; one daughter, Linda (Chad) Kupferschmid, Mahomet; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Marilyn Karris, Springfield and one brother, Donald (Sharon) Himstedt, San Diego, Calif.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Susan Blunier.
Marjorie graduated from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. She worked in the surgical department at St. James Hospital (OSF St. James/John W. Albrecht Medical Center) in Pontiac. Marjorie was also a substitute teacher. She was a member of the Roanoke AC Church, rural Roanoke, Livingston and Woodford County Home Extension and the Hands All Around Quilt Guild of Central Illinois, where she would exhibit her work, which resulted in numerous awards. She was a beloved mother who taught her children to care for others less fortunate, that any job worth doing is worth doing right, to work hard and to be content with what God has given. Marjorie expressed herself and her love for others through her intricate handwork including sewing, quilting, knitting and bobbin lace. Many have been recipients of these “labors of love” and her family is thankful to have these things by which to remember their mother. She and her husband were members of the Hi-Lo Friends camping group.
Services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the church with ministers of the church officiating. Although the attendance is private, the service will be open for the public via live streamed video by clicking the link on the church’s webpage, www.roanokeacchurch.org. Those without internet access may listen to the services via telephone at 1 (866) 210-1669 Access Code: 9023904#. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Due to the restrictions in place because of the coronavirus, there will be a memorial visitation at a later date. In the meantime, the family encourages anyone to share thoughts and condolences via the funeral home’s online condolences (www.knappjohnson-harris.com) or just send a thoughtful card. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Roanoke.