Marjorie Gross

Maggie graduated from Lowpoint-Washburn High School, Washburn, and the Barnes Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, Mo. After earning her registered nursing (RN) degree, she worked for Maple Lawn in Eureka and later moved to Chattanooga, Tenn., where she worked at a hospital there. Maggie returned to the area and worked at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where she began in the newborn nursery wing and later in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). In the early 1990’s, she moved to the Chicago area and was employed by Marklund and later with various home health agencies in the area of pediatric care. Regretfully, she retired several years ago due to health issues. She loved her work and went the extra mile to give loving, competent care. Maggie loved the companionship of her canine pets through the years. Always adopting from a rescue shelter, Maggie recently had older dogs and wanted to give them “the best years of their lives”. Her dream was to do bereavement counseling for those who have lost pets.