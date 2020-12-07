Marjorie Johnson

Marge attended the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, where she was a member of the debate team. In 1952, she purchased the Roanoke Review from T.P. Pettigrew. She owned and operated the paper until 1955 when she sold it to Dr. Burrus Dickinson. During World War II, Marge volunteered for the American Red Cross, was employed by Caterpillar in the metallurgy lab and supported her parents in the Roanoke Drug Store. During this time, she designed and patented the Levelator. In the 1960s, she volunteered in the pediatric well baby unit at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base near Tucson, Ariz., where she also served as president of the Officers Wives Club. Upon returning to Illinois, she was a correspondent for both the Peoria Journal Star and the Bloomington-based Pantagraph in the 1970s. Marge was named the state’s reporter of the year by the Pantagraph in 1972. She served on the Roanoke-Benson District No. 60 school board and worked for the Illinois Association Future Farmers of America (FFA) in the 1970s and early 1980s. She wrote “The First 50 in the FFA, 1929-1979” in celebration of 50 years of the program. Marge was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, including the Roanoke parish, and served in many positions across the country. She had many talents and passions from golf, bridge, knitting to speaking. During World War II, Marge knitted helmet liners for the military and throughout her life prayer shawls for those in need. While at the Proctor Place Senior Living of Peoria, she made more than 60 baby sweaters sets donating all the proceeds to KSSL for Proctor skilled nursing care equipment. Marge’s talent was recognized in 1967 when she won the best of fair award at the national wool needlework contest. Her greatest passion was writing. Beyond owning and writing for the Roanoke Review, she had articles published in the Saturday Evening Post, Reader’s Digest, Popular Mechanics and more. Her most well know writing was the book BAT21 in 1977, which was later published in 1980 about their lifetime friend Col. Eugene Hamilton (Ret.), and also was made into a movie in 1988.