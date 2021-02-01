Marjorie Rocke

EUREKA – Marjorie L. Rocke, 93, died at 9:25 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born March 14, 1927, in Metamora, the daughter of Alpheus and Lena Sauder Leman. She married Richard A. Rocke on Nov. 11, 1951, in Roanoke. He survives.

Other survivors include three sons, Steve (Audrey) Rocke, Robyn (Jan) Rocke and Dave (Eva) Rocke, all of Eureka; three daughters: Cyndee (Jon) Anderson and Pat (Mike) Rinkenberger, both of Congerville, and Kris (Paul) Schmidgall, Washington; 21 grandchildren; 76 great-grandchildren; one sister, Carolee Unsicker, Peoria; one brother, Roy (Wanda) Leman, Eureka and one sister-in-law, Nicky Leman, Peoria.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers, Walt Leman, Milton Leman, Ivan Leman, Loren Leman and Gerald Leman.

Marge repented and became converted in her youth and served God joyfully all her life. She was a member of the AC Faith Church of Eureka. Marge had a gift for making people happy, which endeared her to many, especially those close in her family circle. She loved the out of doors, spending many hours in God’s beautiful creation with her family.