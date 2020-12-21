Mark Wertz

EUREKA – Mark D. “Farmer” Wertz, 66, died peacefully at 11:36 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at his home in Washington with his mother, Joanne Book, brother, Tim Wertz, and his beloved girlfriend, Deb Schumacher at his side, as he listened to ‘Hotel California’ by the Eagles that helped bring him to peace.

Other survivors include two daughters, Nichole (Michael) Schacherbauer and Jennifer Wertz, whom he shared with his former spouse, Diane; two grandchildren, Brayden Schacherbauer (nine) and Lexi Schacherbauer (six), who were the center of his world and two sisters, Kathy (Gene) Butler and Connie (Jeff) King.

Mark worked as head custodian with Eureka School District No. 140 for 12 years and as maintenance and custodial supervisor with Washington Central School District 51 for 11 years. He lived for adventure. Mark truly lived each day like it was his last and was always up to something. (Usually no good). He was a leader not a follower, ambitious in everything he did, but still marched to the beat of his own drum. All of his family took care of him around the clock during his last few months of life. An act of love so deep it deserves to be publicly recognized.