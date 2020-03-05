Marlyne Hestdalen

SECOR – Marlyne J. Hestdalen 84, of Abercrombie, N.D., died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Home in Breckenridge, Minn.
She was born July 3, 1935, in Secor, the daughter of George and Nancy Garrels. She married Donald Hestdalen on Aug. 31, 1958. He survives.
Other survivors include three sons, Clay (Paula) Hestdalen, Fargo, N.D., Brett (Terrie) Hestdalen, Pierre, S.D., and Tim (Marie) Hestdalen, Horace, N.D.; six grandchildren, Brooke Hestdalen, Luke Hestdalen, Samantha (Gavin) Van Zee, Kristi (Nick) Ackerman, Brock Hestdalen and Abe Hestdalen; four great-grandchildren and one brother, Glenn (Agnes) Garrels.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Vernon Garrels and Robert Garrels.
Marlyne graduated from El Paso High School, El Paso, and began employment as a bookkeeper at the Ford dealership in Eureka and later for State Farm in Bloomington before she was transferred to Lincoln, Neb., where she met her future husband. After the couple was married, they moved to Wahpeton, N.D., where she worked at Wahpeton National Bank until 1960. They moved to Abercrombie and later to the family farm where the couple raised their three sons. Marlyne was most proud of her family and dedicated her life to raising them. She enjoyed volunteering at numerous organizations and schools. Marlyne served as an officer at several community organizations including her favorite past times of square dancing and bowling. The couple enjoyed spending the winter months in the state of Texas, as well as traveling with friends. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Abercrombie, where she served as treasurer for Friends of Fort Abercrombie. Above all she cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services were held Feb. 17 at the church. The Rev. Meggie Bjortness officiated. Visitation was before the service at the church. Burial will be held in the church cemetery at a later date. Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Abercrombie, was in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the church.