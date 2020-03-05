Marlyne Hestdalen

Marlyne graduated from El Paso High School, El Paso, and began employment as a bookkeeper at the Ford dealership in Eureka and later for State Farm in Bloomington before she was transferred to Lincoln, Neb., where she met her future husband. After the couple was married, they moved to Wahpeton, N.D., where she worked at Wahpeton National Bank until 1960. They moved to Abercrombie and later to the family farm where the couple raised their three sons. Marlyne was most proud of her family and dedicated her life to raising them. She enjoyed volunteering at numerous organizations and schools. Marlyne served as an officer at several community organizations including her favorite past times of square dancing and bowling. The couple enjoyed spending the winter months in the state of Texas, as well as traveling with friends. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Abercrombie, where she served as treasurer for Friends of Fort Abercrombie. Above all she cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.