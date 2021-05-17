Martha Eckert

EUREKA – Martha J. “Marty” Eckert, 83, died at 8:10 a.m., Friday, May 14, 2021, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born May 25, 1937, in South Bend, Ind., the daughter of Rudolph and Mary Poropat. She married Thomas J. Eckert on Jan. 24, 1959, in Chicago. He survives.
Other survivors include four children, Nancy (Terry Brown) Eckert Martin, Springfield, Greg (Margie) Eckert, Columbus, Ohio, Karen (Mike) McGlaughlin, Washington and Michael (Darla) Eckert, Henry; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one sister, Ruth (Ken Cameron) M. Mellott, Willow Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Martha was raised in Chicago. She was a teacher in Eureka-based District 140 for 28 years at both the middle and high schools. Martha thoroughly loved teaching. She was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Eureka, where she was also a Eucharistic minister and also served on the guild and parish councils. Over the years, she volunteered at Advocate Eureka Hospital, was on the guild and parish councils with St. Patrick's CC in Washington, served on various board that included the Walnut Grove Fine Arts Association, Heart Fund, Eureka Jr. Women's Club, Eureka Women's Club, American Association of University Women (AAUW), the Tazewell/Woodford County Youth Advisory Board, Eureka College Teacher Advisory Board, Eureka Public Library and many others. Martha’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her.
Services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s CC with the Rev. Eugene Radosevich officiating. A rosary recital will take place Friday at 3:30 at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka followed by the visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Masks will be required for the visitation and social distancing guidelines will be in place for the service. Cremation rites will be accorded after the service. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke’s CC or to OSF Hospice.