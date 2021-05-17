Martha Eckert

Martha was raised in Chicago. She was a teacher in Eureka-based District 140 for 28 years at both the middle and high schools. Martha thoroughly loved teaching. She was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Eureka, where she was also a Eucharistic minister and also served on the guild and parish councils. Over the years, she volunteered at Advocate Eureka Hospital, was on the guild and parish councils with St. Patrick's CC in Washington, served on various board that included the Walnut Grove Fine Arts Association, Heart Fund, Eureka Jr. Women's Club, Eureka Women's Club, American Association of University Women (AAUW), the Tazewell/Woodford County Youth Advisory Board, Eureka College Teacher Advisory Board, Eureka Public Library and many others. Martha’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren meant the world to her.