Mary Graack

EUREKA – Mary J. Graack, 102, died at 4:50 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born May 9, 1918, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Joel and Florence Percival Martin. She married Charles L. Graack on Dec. 13, 1943, in Park Ridge. He died Aug. 9, 1987.

Survivors include two sons, William (Sandy) Graack, Peoria and Charles (Alice) Graack Jr., Eureka; two daughters, Martha Jones, Katy, Texas, and Louise (Jim) Rickey, Princeville; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Joanne Mielke, Peoria and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.

Mary worked as a secretary for the Regional Superintendent of Schools for many years before she retired. She was a member of the Eureka Presbyterian Church and the Heart of Illinois Knitting Guild. Mary enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, knitting, reading, doing crossword puzzles and camping, especially family camping trips to Shades State Park near Waveland, Ind.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be held at a later date in Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka. There will be no visitation. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the AC Home of Eureka.

