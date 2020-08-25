Mary Heinz

EUREKA – Mary Wanda Heinz, 93, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
She was born June 30, 1927, in Anna, the daughter of John R. and Mary Etta Walker Hoelscher Thomas. She was married to Edward E. Heinz for 41 years. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include one daughter, Barbara Livengood, Tucson, Ariz.; two sons, Garland (Bonnie) Rednour and Kevin (Julianne) Rednour, both of Eureka; nine grandchildren, Michele Collins, Wanda Todd, Bobby Pilch, Randy Pilch, Chad Livengood, Scott Rednour, Laci Hodonicky, Jennifer Duhon and Stacie Rednour; 13 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Dorothy Redenour, Charleston, S.C., and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sons, Roy Rednour, George Rednour, along with one in infancy, one sister, Bessie, and two brothers, Gene Thomas and Leroy Thomas.
Mary worked in the meat department at the Eureka (Independent Grocers Alliance) IGA for many years before she moved to Charleston, where she worked for over 30 years with the Darby Development Co., and won numerous awards for her quality of management. She was of the Southern Baptist faith and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mary adored her family and valued her friends. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed square-dancing with her husband.
Services will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. Central time at the Carolina Memorial Funeral Home in North Charleston, S.C. Visitation will take place Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in the Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery, N. Charleston, where she will join her husband. Both the service and entombment will be streamed live for those unable to attend in person at www.carolinamemorial.com.
