Mary Heinz

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA – Mary Wanda Heinz, 93, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born June 30, 1927, in Anna, the daughter of John R. and Mary Etta Walker Hoelscher Thomas. She was married to Edward E. Heinz for 41 years. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include one daughter, Barbara Livengood, Tucson, Ariz.; two sons, Garland (Bonnie) Rednour and Kevin (Julianne) Rednour, both of Eureka; nine grandchildren, Michele Collins, Wanda Todd, Bobby Pilch, Randy Pilch, Chad Livengood, Scott Rednour, Laci Hodonicky, Jennifer Duhon and Stacie Rednour; 13 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Dorothy Redenour, Charleston, S.C., and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sons, Roy Rednour, George Rednour, along with one in infancy, one sister, Bessie, and two brothers, Gene Thomas and Leroy Thomas.