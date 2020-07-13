Mary Jo Short

Mary Jo graduated from the OSF St. Francis College of Nursing, Peoria. She worked as a registered nurse (RN) at St. Francis for over 30 years, as she served as a floor nurse, head nurse for the medical floor, teacher and was one of the first nurses in the area to specialize in infectious control. Mary Jo was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roanoke, where she was involved in the Altar & Rosary Society, Roanoke Art League and the Peoria Evening Garden Club. She loved to read, garden and travel the country and visit the national parks to enjoy their natural habitats and beauty with her husband. Most of all, Mary Jo loved her family, which included her beloved cats.