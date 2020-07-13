ROANOKE – Mary Jo Short, 89, died at 5:21 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born June 15, 1931, in Peoria, the daughter of James and Aldina Santi DeGiovanni. She married Richard W. “Dick” Short on Aug. 9, 1952, in Roanoke. He died Jan. 1, 2006.
Survivors include three daughters, Mary Kay McMillian, Gale (Dennis) McClain and Diane (Randy) Rudin; four grandchildren, Michael Wall, Gianna McClain, Chris (Emily) Rudin and Shelley Rudin; one sister, Margaret (Robert) Cassidy and two brothers, Joseph (Jane) DeGiovanni and John “Tony” (Marian) DeGiovanni.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, F. Lynn DeGiovanni (infant) and James DeGiovanni, and two sisters, Teresa Elwood and Betty DeGiovanni.
Mary Jo graduated from the OSF St. Francis College of Nursing, Peoria. She worked as a registered nurse (RN) at St. Francis for over 30 years, as she served as a floor nurse, head nurse for the medical floor, teacher and was one of the first nurses in the area to specialize in infectious control. Mary Jo was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roanoke, where she was involved in the Altar & Rosary Society, Roanoke Art League and the Peoria Evening Garden Club. She loved to read, garden and travel the country and visit the national parks to enjoy their natural habitats and beauty with her husband. Most of all, Mary Jo loved her family, which included her beloved cats.
Because of the current COVID-19 situation, a private family service will be held at the church. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the church or to the Roanoke Ambulance.
