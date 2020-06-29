Mary Laumeister

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINONK – Mary Jo Laumeister, 56, died at 12:20 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Minonk.

She was born March 24, 1964, in Cape May, N.J., the daughter of Charles and Pauline Sheetz Boyd. She married Jack Laumeister on Dec. 4, 1990, in Eureka. He survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Renee (Josh) Kennedy, Minonk, Nikki (Jeremy) Desmarais) Laumeister, Old Town, Fla., and Jackie Laumeister, Bloomington; three sons, Thomas Carty and Tyler Laumeister, both of Minonk, and Austin (Nayeli) Williams of the state of North Carolina and 10 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

There will be no service or visitation at this time. A celebration of life will take place Sunday at 1 p.m. at 836 N. Walnut St. in Minonk. It will be open to the public. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the family.

