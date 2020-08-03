Mary was a devoted healthcare provider for decades, as she worked at Garrett (Ind.) Hospital and Maple Lawn in Eureka before she retired. Patients frequently asked for her by name, as they loved her back massages and foot soaks. While attending the Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Columbia, S.C., she met her future husband, who was stationed at nearby Ft. Jackson. He became an ordained Presbyterian minister. Mary supported her husband’s ministry and raised a family while they lived in Divernon, Eldorado, Eureka, Garrett and Marion, Ky. She was a tireless worker, volunteer, Sunday school teacher and child advocate. Mary loved nature, especially birds, flowers and trees. She was a Girl Scout leader, organized church functions and woman’s circles, as well as raised funds for the March of Dimes and American Cancer Society among others.