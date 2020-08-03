EUREKA – Mary Francis Reed, 88, died at 10:37 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Sunny Acres Nursing Home in Petersburg.
She was born Aug. 1, 1931, in Conway, S.C., the daughter of James William Howard and Helen Sudie Stevens Spencer. She married Allen Thacher Reed on Nov. 25, 1954. He died June 23, 1999, in Eureka.
Survivors include three daughters, Mary Reed, Alisa Reed-French and Linda Reed; one son, James Reed; five grandchildren, Zachary Reed, Spencer Reed, Melissa Reed, Isabelle Reed and Eleanor Reed; two great-grandchildren, Jackson Reed and Letty Reed and one sister, Vivian Altman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two half-brothers, Haywood Stevens and Hoyt Stevens, and two half-sisters, Lavada Altman and Hollis Stevens.
Mary was a devoted healthcare provider for decades, as she worked at Garrett (Ind.) Hospital and Maple Lawn in Eureka before she retired. Patients frequently asked for her by name, as they loved her back massages and foot soaks. While attending the Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Columbia, S.C., she met her future husband, who was stationed at nearby Ft. Jackson. He became an ordained Presbyterian minister. Mary supported her husband’s ministry and raised a family while they lived in Divernon, Eldorado, Eureka, Garrett and Marion, Ky. She was a tireless worker, volunteer, Sunday school teacher and child advocate. Mary loved nature, especially birds, flowers and trees. She was a Girl Scout leader, organized church functions and woman’s circles, as well as raised funds for the March of Dimes and American Cancer Society among others.
Services will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka with Bob Montgomery officiating.
Memorials may be made to any charity.
