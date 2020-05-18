Mary was raised on a dairy farm near Congerville and lived on the same road for much of her life. She worked as a dental assistant in Eureka for over 20 years and later assisted her husband in the operation of Wood Tree Farm, rural Congerville, for 16 years. Mary was chief cook, bottle washer and babysitter to her grandchildren, while she also simultaneously baked 1,500 cookies each year for the Wood Tree Farm’s open house. She was a member of Eureka Bible Church, rural Eureka. Music was her God-given gift and talent. Mary faithfully played the organ at the church from age 15 up through her cancer treatments. Mary always played barefoot. She waited nine years for grandchildren and then received eight blessings in eight years. Her family was her life – she lived for them. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She fought a brave fight with cancer for two years. Mary won the final victory and is healed in the arms of Jesus. Her family will miss her greatly, but they rest in the everlasting hope that they will be reunited in Heaven again.