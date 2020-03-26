Maryellen Lehman

Maryellen graduated from Eureka High School and Brown’s Business College in Peoria. She was a housewife most of her life, but early in her marriage, she worked for First Bank of Eureka and Roseman Oil, then later in life, seasonally at the Cruger Grain Elevator. Her true love was caring for her family and being involved in her grandchildren’s lives. Maryellen was a member of the Grace Church of the Nazarene in Eureka, where she served faithfully in many positions including missionary president and Sunday school teacher for ages two and three. She loved children. Maryellen was also a member of the Eureka American Legion Auxiliary.