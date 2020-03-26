EUREKA – Maryellen Lehman, 92, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka, surrounded by her family.
She was born January 22, 1928, on a farm north of Eureka, the daughter of Roscoe C. and Edna Burton Jeck. She married Clifford L. Lehman on Sept. 9, 1947, at the Eureka Christian Church in Eureka. He survives.
Other survivors include four daughters, Rachel Lehman-Guerrero, Batavia, Suzanne (Richard) Middleton, Rutland, Emmalou (Brett) Walk, Carlock and Mary (Randy) Miller, Eureka; two sons, Philip (Carla) Lehman, Eureka and Andrew Lehman, Rochester; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one stillborn brother and one son-in-law.
Maryellen graduated from Eureka High School and Brown’s Business College in Peoria. She was a housewife most of her life, but early in her marriage, she worked for First Bank of Eureka and Roseman Oil, then later in life, seasonally at the Cruger Grain Elevator. Her true love was caring for her family and being involved in her grandchildren’s lives. Maryellen was a member of the Grace Church of the Nazarene in Eureka, where she served faithfully in many positions including missionary president and Sunday school teacher for ages two and three. She loved children. Maryellen was also a member of the Eureka American Legion Auxiliary.
A private service was held Wednesday at Olio Township Cemetery, Eureka. The Rev. H. Gordon Barrick officiated. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka was in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the church, AC Home of Eureka or to Alzheimer’s Research.
