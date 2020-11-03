Melvin Heinold

EUREKA – Melvin D. Heinold, 101, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
He was born Aug. 24, 1919, in Paulding, Ohio, the son of George and Mary Zuercher Heinold. He married Mary Helen Underwood on Dec. 20, 1941, in Peoria. She died Oct. 6, 1997.
Survivors include two sons, Donald (Peg) Heinold, Eureka and Daniel (Carol) Heinold, Deer Creek; eight grandchildren, Brent (Julie) Heinold, Shelli (John) Streit, Cheri (Allan) Ogg, Cori (David) Tapp, Megan (Bill) White, Clint (Stephanie) Heinold, Thad (Elizabeth) Heinold and Grant (Anne) Heinold; 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.
Melvin served in the Army during World War II as an infantry medic in the European Theater of Operations. He took part in the Liberation of Paris Parade and received the Purple Heart for injuries incurred in the Hurtgen Forest Battle. After his service, Melvin founded Heinold Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. He had an inventive mind and enjoyed working in his shop, as he created items for his sons’ and grandchildren’s enjoyment. In addition to tinkering, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. Words to describe Melvin would include quiet, patient, dedicated and a constant positive supporter. He was a godly man who never had an unkind word for anyone and is now in the presence of Jesus Christ his Savior. Melvin was a member of the Goodfield AC Church in Goodfield.
A private family service will be held Friday at 10:15 a.m. at the church with ministers of the church officiating. Visitation will take place Friday morning from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks required for the visitation. A private burial will follow the service in the Goodfield-Congerville AC Church Cemetery, rural Goodfield, where military rites will be conducted by the Army. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home in Morton is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to AC HarvestCall or to the Midwest Food Bank.
