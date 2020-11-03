Melvin Heinold

Melvin served in the Army during World War II as an infantry medic in the European Theater of Operations. He took part in the Liberation of Paris Parade and received the Purple Heart for injuries incurred in the Hurtgen Forest Battle. After his service, Melvin founded Heinold Heating and Air Conditioning Inc. He had an inventive mind and enjoyed working in his shop, as he created items for his sons’ and grandchildren’s enjoyment. In addition to tinkering, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. Words to describe Melvin would include quiet, patient, dedicated and a constant positive supporter. He was a godly man who never had an unkind word for anyone and is now in the presence of Jesus Christ his Savior. Melvin was a member of the Goodfield AC Church in Goodfield.