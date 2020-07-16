Mildred Hartter 

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA - Mildred Jane Hartter, 84, died at 1:25 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born March 12, 1936 in Peoria, the daughter of Sam and Anna Schurch Hartter.

Survivors include one nephew, Randy (Connie) Grusy, Eureka; three nieces, Charlotte Liggett, Lincoln, Neb., Doris (Jess) Lionberger, Dallas City and Jan Holliger, Eureka; three great-nieces; one great-nephew; 13 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews and one great-great-great niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Calvin Hartter, one sister, Martha Grusy, one brother-in-law, Alf Grusy, one sister-in-law, Rosemary Sharp Hartter, and one nephew-in-law, Kenneth Liggett.

Jane worked at several places including Jefferson Bank in downtown Peoria, Sealtest/Breyers Dairy, WEEK TV Channel 25 and Peoria School District No. 150 before she retired. She loved and had various pets during her life that included Dachshund dogs and cats. Jane enjoyed time with family and friends, traveling and will be remembered for many things, including her sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all.