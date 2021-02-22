Mildred Knapp

EUREKA – Mildred G. “Millie” Knapp, 88, died Thursday, February 18, 2021, in Eureka.

She was born Aug. 10, 1932, in Morton, the daughter of Raymond and Sarah Barth Frank Sr. She married Wesley “Wes” Knapp on April 11, 1954, in Morton. He survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Donna Lou (Stephen) Baner, Gridley and Shari (Douglas) Eastman, Goodfield; one son, Chuck (Jennifer) Knapp, Ashland; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ray Frank Jr., Morton; four sisters, Marilyn (Don) Clark, Delores (George) Taylor and Anna (Larry) Miller, all of Morton, and Donna (Mike Durbin) Frank, Las Cruces, N.M., and one sister-in-law, Rose Mary Frank, Tremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Cindy, and one brother, Bob Frank.

Mildred worked in the Eureka Middle School cafeteria for four years and also worked alongside her husband at the family business, Knapp Lumber in Goodfield. She was a member of the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church.

Services were held this morning at the church. Ministers of the church officiated. Burial was in the Goodfield/Congerville AC Church Cemetery, rural Goodfield. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home, Morton, was in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Runner’s Association.