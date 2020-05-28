Milton Hinnen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EUREKA – Milton Ray Hinnen, 71, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home in Eureka.

He was born June 17, 1948, in Washington, the son of Charles and Rosabelle McDonald Hinnen. He married Lynn Tanner on Aug. 20, 1969, in Eureka. She survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Matthew Hinnen, Leawood, Kan., and Kent (Kelly) Hinnen, Ankeny, Iowa; two daughters, Sheryl (T.O.) Velasquez, Washington and Renee Hinnen, Eureka; four grandchildren and one brother, Alan (Diane) Hinnen, Eureka.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Milton graduated from Eureka High School and started employment with Caterpillar Inc. in 1968. He was drafted into Army during the Vietnam conflict. After serving his country, he returned to Cat, where he worked until he retired in 2013. Milton was a member of the Eureka United Methodist Church, Eureka City Council and Eureka American Legion Post No. 466. He was active in scouting and coaching Little League. Milton also enjoyed bowling.

Due to COVID 19, a private family service will be held Friday in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka with the Rev. Paul Wier officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka, is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the church, Eureka Community Foundation or to the Small Wonders Miracle Walk.

