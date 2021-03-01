Morgan Voyles

BENSON – Morgan L. “Mo” Voyles, 34, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Mooresville, N.C.

She was born Sept. 17, 1986, in Peoria, the daughter of Larry and Brandi Flatt Voyles.

Survivors include her father and stepmother, Larry (Lisa) Voyles, Benson; twin children, Maddox Voyles and Lennox Voyles, both of Mooresville; two sisters, Jacqueline Coons, Minonk and Lori Voyles, Peoria; three brothers, Nick Syck and Greg Voyles, both of Peoria, and Paul Syck of the state of Maryland and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Morgan attended Roanoke-Benson High School. She completed requirements to become a certified nursing assistant (CNA) and also was a second degree black belt. Morgan loved her animals, all genres of music, enjoyed playing guitar, being outdoors and fishing. She was an awesome cook and loved all people. Morgan’s greatest love was being a parent to her three-year-old twins.

Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Visitation will take place Saturday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Rock Church in East Peoria to celebrate the recovery program, as it was her dream to become a counselor in the area.